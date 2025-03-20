Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
WHLRP opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
