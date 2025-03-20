Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WSR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WSR
Whitestone REIT Price Performance
Whitestone REIT Company Profile
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Whitestone REIT
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.