Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WSR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSR

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

WSR stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.64 million, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.