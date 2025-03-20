Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms recently commented on WDS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Woodside Energy Group
Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group
Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.03.
Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.39%.
Woodside Energy Group Company Profile
Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Woodside Energy Group
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.