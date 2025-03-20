Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WDS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Woodside Energy Group

Institutional Trading of Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,879,000 after purchasing an additional 970,640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,686,000 after acquiring an additional 239,308 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 713.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 955,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 842,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.39%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.