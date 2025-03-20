XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.48 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 10.32 ($0.13), with a volume of 44,728 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.48. The company has a market capitalization of £33.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, insider Cédric Boireau sold 38,928,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £4,671,473.28 ($6,077,108.47). 34.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLMedia is a leading global digital media company that creates compelling content for highly engaged audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers.

The Group manages a portfolio of premium brands with a primary emphasis on Sports and Gaming in regulated markets. XLMedia brands are designed to reach passionate people with the right content at the right time.

