XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Given “Neutral” Rating at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets reissued their neutral rating on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. China Renaissance upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.02.

XPeng Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. On average, analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in XPeng by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

