Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and traded as high as $44.78. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $44.66, with a volume of 663,712 shares trading hands.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBEF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,934,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,524,000 after buying an additional 907,861 shares during the last quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,488,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 126,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 101,814 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 145,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 69,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 69,160 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

