YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.16.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. Analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 60.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 71,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,936 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 59.7% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 128,483 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 48,025 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $4,539,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.7% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

