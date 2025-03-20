ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.86 and traded as low as $17.80. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 1,053 shares changing hands.

ZIVO Bioscience Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.09.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

