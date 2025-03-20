ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Short Interest Up 21.0% in February

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,780,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 12,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $10.83 on Thursday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.12, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. Equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 95,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

