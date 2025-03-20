Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 15,162 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 178,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,403,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,611,000 after acquiring an additional 523,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,101,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. UBS Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.5 %

XRAY opened at $15.66 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.