Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 537 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 565.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 34,922 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Kemper by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,333,000 after purchasing an additional 375,324 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 108,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,080,000 after buying an additional 28,807 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMPR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.11 and a 1 year high of $73.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

