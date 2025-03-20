Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 577 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

PIPR stock opened at $257.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.68 and its 200 day moving average is $294.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $183.58 and a 1-year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PIPR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

