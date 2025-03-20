Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.08 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 683.33%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

