Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 550.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,372,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,843.52. This represents a 58.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 16,845,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $336,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,650,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,006,820. This trade represents a 21.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,975,586 shares of company stock worth $22,640,661. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

