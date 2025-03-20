Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lazard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,377,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lazard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,285,000 after buying an additional 37,681 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Lazard during the third quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. Lazard, Inc. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $61.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lazard from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares in the company, valued at $9,041,943.36. The trade was a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $2,919,744.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,623,437.76. The trade was a 21.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,541. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

