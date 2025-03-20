Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 96,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FAF stock opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.34. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $70.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 172.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FAF. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,299.25. This trade represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $815,006.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,586,795.36. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Stories

