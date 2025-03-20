Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $24,888,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 79.1% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 452,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 930,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,902,000 after buying an additional 143,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 593,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after buying an additional 136,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,424,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $30.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.90. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,709.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,822.25. This represents a 23.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 54,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,317,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 374,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,228.50. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 299,014 shares of company stock worth $12,782,849. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VKTX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

