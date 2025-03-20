Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,277 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. State Street Corp raised its position in ICU Medical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,384,000 after buying an additional 77,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,687,000 after purchasing an additional 48,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 2,676.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,345 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $213,474.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,119.64. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ICUI. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $151.25 on Thursday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.36 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.65.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

