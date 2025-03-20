Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,444 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,882,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,422 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the third quarter worth $16,126,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $12,293,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $7,190,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 108.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 423,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 220,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

In other news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $5,131,207.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,298.75. This represents a 71.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

