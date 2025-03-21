11,311 Shares in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 32.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 171.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 239,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,253 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 125,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 61,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,285,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,122,000 after purchasing an additional 209,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 0.89. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.57 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.38%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

