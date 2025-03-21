113,326 Shares in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Omeros as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Omeros alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omeros by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMER opened at $9.10 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $527.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, January 17th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMER

Omeros Profile

(Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.