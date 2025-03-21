25,804 Shares in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

EDD stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.