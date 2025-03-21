326 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $8,630,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $5,737,645.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,509,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,646,661.10. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $292,702.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,501.51. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343 in the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTSI opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.61. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $152.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Northland Capmk raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

