4,828 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT) Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 1.07% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEPT. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF during the third quarter worth $2,415,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at $925,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $31.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. The company has a market cap of $18.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.73.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Sep ETF (SEPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPT was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

