51,748 Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 56,677 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 342,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 48,987 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 188,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 66,178 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 186,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 178,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. SpartanNash has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $679.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,011.00 and a beta of 0.34.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8,800.00%.

SPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

