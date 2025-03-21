Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $82.41.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

