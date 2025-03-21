Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 37.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.52.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58,787 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.