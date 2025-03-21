Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Mizuho decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28,526 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58,787 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
