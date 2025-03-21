Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.07 and traded as high as $16.13. Adecco Group shares last traded at $15.96, with a volume of 13,322 shares changing hands.

AHEXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Adecco Group AG will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

