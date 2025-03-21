AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,135,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,598,000 after buying an additional 183,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 592,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,723,000 after purchasing an additional 120,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 541,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,338,000 after purchasing an additional 154,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

AVAV opened at $125.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90 and a beta of 0.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.07 and a 12 month high of $236.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.27.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

