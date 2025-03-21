Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Short Interest Update

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,180,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 14,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.76.

Affirm Stock Up 0.5 %

AFRM stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $1,029,149.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,434.40. This trade represents a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,282.66. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,301 shares of company stock worth $3,920,543. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Affirm by 3.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Affirm by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Articles

