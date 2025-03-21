Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi increased its stake in Agilysys by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 12,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Agilysys by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $19,637,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Agilysys by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $75.09 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

View Our Latest Report on AGYS

Insider Activity at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $979,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,576 shares in the company, valued at $43,156,696.80. This represents a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $155,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,766.98. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,708,238. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.