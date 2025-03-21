Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,541 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $55.64 and a twelve month high of $107.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

