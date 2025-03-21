Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alight were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at $5,063,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alight during the third quarter valued at about $5,315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alight by 202.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 1,248,465 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 320.2% in the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 83,822 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth approximately $1,834,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.61.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,573,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,594.71. The trade was a 6.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim bought 22,092 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,004.68. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 125,092 shares of company stock worth $807,755. 5.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alight stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.33%.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

