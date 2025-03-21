AlphaQuest LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,897 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,747,000 after acquiring an additional 459,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 92,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH opened at $17.24 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.81 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

