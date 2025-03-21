AlphaQuest LLC Has $38,000 Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Affirm by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 463,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Affirm news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 6,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $407,373.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,535.64. This trade represents a 68.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $1,029,149.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,434.40. This represents a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,301 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,543. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.76.

Shares of AFRM opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

