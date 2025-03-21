AlphaQuest LLC Has $38,000 Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $25.24 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

