AlphaQuest LLC Has $41,000 Position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innodata in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innodata by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 196,777 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $12,672,438.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,654.80. The trade was a 94.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,620. The trade was a 62.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,794. Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD opened at $42.99 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 2.59.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INOD shares. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

