AlphaQuest LLC Has $45,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.39.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $362.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.16 and a 200-day moving average of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $415.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

