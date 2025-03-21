AlphaQuest LLC Invests $37,000 in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Ellington Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 124,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,338,000 after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ellington Financial by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 194,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 42,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 749,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC opened at $13.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 37.04 and a quick ratio of 37.04. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.99. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $38.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.88 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 106.40% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Ellington Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Ellington Financial

(Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

