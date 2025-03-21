AlphaQuest LLC Invests $51,000 in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,201,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,632,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Price Performance

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $8.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 18.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VOXX International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.

