AlphaQuest LLC Lowers Stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 869.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 93.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -186.48, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PYCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.50 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

