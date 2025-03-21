AlphaQuest LLC Makes New Investment in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIII has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

