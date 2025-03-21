AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Redfin by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.90. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $137,850.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,053.04. This trade represents a 18.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Redfin to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. B. Riley cut Redfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Redfin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Redfin from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.48.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

