AlphaQuest LLC Sells 1,496 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Roblox by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Roblox by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $57.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.70.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $9,923,309.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,260,537.62. The trade was a 51.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $382,135.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,320. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 950,466 shares of company stock valued at $61,646,297. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

