AlphaQuest LLC Sells 19,154 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

AlphaQuest LLC cut its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,154 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $959.11 million, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.26. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,605.10. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $213,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,193.97. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,658 shares of company stock worth $2,508,408 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

