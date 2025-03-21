AlphaQuest LLC Sells 3,456 Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SYRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.
Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
