AlphaQuest LLC Sells 3,456 Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.