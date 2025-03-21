AlphaQuest LLC Sells 43,538 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,538 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ecovyst by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

