AlphaQuest LLC Sells 7,649 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Miller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Miller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Miller Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 395,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

