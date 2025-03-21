AlphaQuest LLC Takes Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 58,242 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $766,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 27,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.02.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

