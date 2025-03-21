AlphaQuest LLC Trims Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $26.07 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

